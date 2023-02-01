Sign up
Previous
Next
2 / 365
Jack& Pearl | Black & White
1st February 2023
1st Feb 23
1
0
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things.
3751
photos
16
followers
0
following
15% complete
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
2024 - Year 11
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
1st February 2024 10:39am
Privacy
Public
Elyse Klemchuk
I like this picture too! Jack's eyes look different in the black and white, and the colors of Pearl's fur aren't there. I like how Jack is looking at me and I like Pearl's little smile!
February 12th, 2024
