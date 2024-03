Flash Of Red | February 2024

For my fourth Flash of Red February challenge, on days when there wasn't much going on, I filled in with black and white photos I've taken over the years that hadn't made it to my 365 pages for one reason or another. One red image on Valentine's Day and my fourth FOR challenge is complete.



NOTE: Because I did a "regular" February too for 2024, I put this FOR on February 2023 of my 2024 album. It was fun but hard to do both months at once. A good experiment though.