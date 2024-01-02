The American Sign Museum sent us this visual for our digital membership. Only thing is the logo was awful and the background color was worse. So I found a better logo online and changed the background color to blue. Much more pleasing to look at all year than what they sent.
The ASM is our fifth organization we joined along with the Cincinnati Zoo, the Cincinnati Art Museum, the Cincinnati Nature Center and the Krohn Conservatory. We should have lots of special events to go to this year!
They do need some help with their identity. They have at least eight different logos online and they all look different. Maybe they do that because there's so many signs so they do the same with their logo? Whatever it is, I find it confusing. 👎🏻 https://shop.americansignmuseum.org