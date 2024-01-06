The Krohn For The Holidays

Apparently, the Krohn Conservatory has been doing their "Golden Days of Yule" Holiday show since 1984 and this is the first time we've gone. OMG look what we've been missing all these years. Cincinnati landmarks in miniature all made out of wood. It was an incredible exhibit. I took a boatload of photos and even put together a small collage (which I rarely do) so I could show more than one photo.Created by Applied Imagination right here across the river in Alexandria, Kentucky. I couldn't believe all the other places they've created shows for as well. You can read about them below on their website. Absolutely incredible.