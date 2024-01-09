Previous
C C C C Mini Hat
C C C C Mini Hat

Finally! I got my package to CC in the mail. I love this cute mini hat I made her for her growing collection. She should get her package by Thursday. Can't wait to hear if she loves it.
9th January 2024

