Previous
Next
I ❤️ This Emmy Dress by yogiw
16 / 365

I ❤️ This Emmy Dress

Best dress at the Emmy's last night — hands down. From the Marni Spring '24 collection worn by Simona Tabasco who was nominated for "Best Supporting Actress" in The White Lotus. I want this dress so badly. It's ab fab!!
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise