Through The Fish Tank by yogiw
203 / 365

Through The Fish Tank

We had breakfast with Bendal at The Original Pancake House in Anderson. They had a huge fish tank by the hostess desk. It had strobe lights on to make the sea life look fluorescent. COOL!!
18th June 2024 18th Jun 24

