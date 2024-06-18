Sign up
Through The Fish Tank
We had breakfast with Bendal at The Original Pancake House in Anderson. They had a huge fish tank by the hostess desk. It had strobe lights on to make the sea life look fluorescent. COOL!!
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
208
