Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
227 / 365
My New Apple Watch
Ande brought me home a new, red Apple Watch Series 9 with cellular this week. I finally got it set up. How about this cool packaging? It's the reverse of the packaging from my Series 7 (with no cellular) he got me on Valentine's Day in 2022.
https://365project.org/yogiw/2022-year-9/2022-02-14
14th July 2024
14th Jul 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
3922
photos
17
followers
0
following
62% complete
View this month »
220
221
222
223
224
225
226
227
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2024 - Year 11
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
12th July 2024 4:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yogiw-typography
,
yogiw-apple
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close