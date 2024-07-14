Previous
My New Apple Watch

Ande brought me home a new, red Apple Watch Series 9 with cellular this week. I finally got it set up. How about this cool packaging? It's the reverse of the packaging from my Series 7 (with no cellular) he got me on Valentine's Day in 2022.

https://365project.org/yogiw/2022-year-9/2022-02-14
14th July 2024 14th Jul 24

