Previous
Next
The Side Yard by yogiw
231 / 365

The Side Yard

I love our blue birdbath against the yellow Black-Eyed Susans. Such a pretty side to our house that I don't always remember to photograph.
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
66% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise