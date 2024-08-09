Previous
Love Grows Here by yogiw
Love Grows Here

Driving home I saw this new mural in my neighborhood. I had to stop and pull over to take this pic from my car. It's a new daycare center. I love the message.
9th August 2024 9th Aug 24

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
