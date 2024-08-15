Previous
The Painted Wall by yogiw
259 / 365

The Painted Wall

I love this wall mural we saw walking to Pepp & Dolores on my birthday. They even painted a vase in the existing window. And a black cat. How cute is that???
15th August 2024 15th Aug 24

I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things.
