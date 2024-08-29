Sign up
273 / 365
For My Mom
Pretty, pink coneflowers for my Mom. Today marks 23 years since she's been gone. I miss her everyday and wish I could talk to her and take her to lunch. Time is flying by but it feels like just yesterday we said goodbye. 😢
29th August 2024
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
75% complete
267
268
269
270
271
272
273
274
Views
2
2024 - Year 11
iPhone 15 Pro Max
18th August 2024 5:56pm
yogiw-flowers
