For My Mom by yogiw
273 / 365

For My Mom

Pretty, pink coneflowers for my Mom. Today marks 23 years since she's been gone. I miss her everyday and wish I could talk to her and take her to lunch. Time is flying by but it feels like just yesterday we said goodbye. 😢
29th August 2024 29th Aug 24

Sandy Z W

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
