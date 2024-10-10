Mental Health Day Challenge

"Let's bring awareness to all the ways we can take care of our mental health. On October 10, record 10 mindful minutes with any app that adds to Health to get this award."



Today's Apple Challenge used a different app I didn't even know existed — the Mindfulness app on my Apple Watch. Breathe and exhale...breathe and exhale...for 1 minute several times. Then I did a couple reflections where I took a moment to hear, feel and see what was around me. Cool graphics for both exercises. And I earned the next badge in my award series. How fun!