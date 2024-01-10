Previous
Next
virtual lunch by zardz
Photo 3245

virtual lunch

Met with K. on Skype quite spontaneously~ she went to grab sth for lunch and I asked her to show me where she was
10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
889% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise