Photo 3245
virtual lunch
Met with K. on Skype quite spontaneously~ she went to grab sth for lunch and I asked her to show me where she was
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
0
0
zardz
@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
MAR-LX1A
Taken
10th January 2024 12:18pm
