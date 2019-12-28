Sign up
Photo 1815
Ivy leaves and berries .........
Ivy berries in the garden. Just loved the colours in this one.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
28th December 2019
28th Dec 19
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
3499
photos
342
followers
139
following
497% complete
View this month »
1808
1809
1810
1811
1812
1813
1814
1815
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
27th December 2019 2:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
slight-brighten-sharpen-only
,
ivy-round-tree
