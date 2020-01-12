Sign up
Photo 1819
The image is blurred but the feelings are real..........
A tribute to my younger brother who recently passed .......
12th January 2020
12th Jan 20
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
3505
photos
340
followers
139
following
498% complete
1812
1813
1814
1815
1816
1817
1818
1819
1814
1815
1022
1816
1817
1818
1023
1819
Lou Ann
ace
So lovely. A dear tribute to your brother.
January 12th, 2020
