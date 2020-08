Scene below the tiny dingle bridge........

Thought I would have a walk through the Dingle on my way home from Shelby's walk. Quite a change since I was last down there. Lots of branches and twigs down after the second storm this week. The small trickle over the rocks was in full flow, cascades gushing with white water and some time during lockdown several colour changing flood lights had been fitted. under the tiny footbridge across the stream.