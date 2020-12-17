Sign up
Photo 2058
My LP Christmas tree.......
More lightpainting.......my patio christmas tree..............long exposure. 252.1 secs Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
17th December 2020
17th Dec 20
~*~ Jo ~*~
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
3783
photos
331
followers
153
following
2051
2052
2053
2054
2055
2056
2057
2058
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
17th December 2020 5:38pm
Tags
sooc
,
long-exp-252.1sec-light-painting
Lee
ace
You are very creative with your LP.
December 17th, 2020
