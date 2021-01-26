Sign up
Photo 2082
Neon abstracted........
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time
26th January 2021
26th Jan 21
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Tags
abstracted
moni kozi
This looks so grunge! I don't know what that means, but the image brought to me that word, and definitely in a good meaning.
January 26th, 2021
Catherine P
So creative!
January 26th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Gorgeous colors and shapes!
January 26th, 2021
Debra
ace
Beautiful
January 26th, 2021
