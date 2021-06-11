Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2133
Droplets on petal......
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc.
11th June 2021
11th Jun 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
3865
photos
322
followers
131
following
584% complete
View this month »
2126
2127
2128
2129
2130
2131
2132
2133
Latest from all albums
2127
1061
2128
2129
2130
2131
2132
2133
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
11th June 2021 1:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sooc
,
gazania-petals
moni kozi
Wow! A great macro shot!!!
June 11th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close