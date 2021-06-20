Sign up
Photo 2138
Raindrops on Senetti flower.........
Filler: no need to comment.
20th June 2021
20th Jun 21
1
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
3874
photos
324
followers
131
following
586% complete
View this month »
2134
2135
2136
2137
2138
2139
2140
2141
Photo Details
Views
8
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
20th June 2021 12:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sooc
,
raindrops
,
senetti
