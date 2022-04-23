Sign up
Photo 2345
Senetti Magenta ....
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
23rd April 2022
23rd Apr 22
3
0
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4102
photos
310
followers
135
following
2338
2339
2340
2341
2342
2343
2344
2345
1083
2340
2341
2342
2343
2344
2345
1084
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
23rd April 2022 12:01pm
droplets
,
sooc
,
floating
,
senetti-magenta
Lou Ann
ace
Beautiful!
April 23rd, 2022
Diana
ace
Gorgeous floating flower.
April 23rd, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Lovely capure
April 23rd, 2022
