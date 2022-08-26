Sign up
Photo 2405
Treefeller collage
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
26th August 2022
26th Aug 22
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4168
photos
297
followers
140
following
658% complete
View this month »
2398
2399
2400
2401
2402
2403
2404
2405
Tags
collage
,
treefeller
Joanne Diochon
ace
A lot of high level activity going on here. Interesting to see the process.
August 26th, 2022
