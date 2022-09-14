Previous
Pleased to get these shots of the Osprey (although not great) it is a first seeing this magnificent bird. wanted to add them to my project.
~*~ Jo ~*~

@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Diana ace
How wonderful, always exciting to shoot something new.
September 14th, 2022  
haskar ace
Most importantly, you saw him. The shot is of secondary importance.
September 14th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Oh wow! Great shots!
September 14th, 2022  
Milanie ace
How exciting that must have been
September 14th, 2022  
Joanne Diochon ace
Another one checked off your list! I'm wondering where you were located when you got the first one of him, from above.
September 14th, 2022  
