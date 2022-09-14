Sign up
Photo 2410
Osprey......
Pleased to get these shots of the Osprey (although not great) it is a first seeing this magnificent bird. wanted to add them to my project.
14th September 2022
14th Sep 22
5
1
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4175
photos
294
followers
139
following
2403
2404
2405
2406
2407
2408
2409
2410
2405
1090
2406
2407
1091
2408
2409
2410
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Tags
osprey
,
large-crops
Diana
ace
How wonderful, always exciting to shoot something new.
September 14th, 2022
haskar
ace
Most importantly, you saw him. The shot is of secondary importance.
September 14th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Oh wow! Great shots!
September 14th, 2022
Milanie
ace
How exciting that must have been
September 14th, 2022
Joanne Diochon
ace
Another one checked off your list! I'm wondering where you were located when you got the first one of him, from above.
September 14th, 2022
