Previous
Next
Photo 2467
Snowdrops.......
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
26th February 2023
26th Feb 23
4
5
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
24th February 2023 4:06pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
garden
,
squ.crop-only
Simply Amanda
Really lovely.
February 26th, 2023
Mags
ace
Simply beautiful.
February 26th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Truly beautiful
February 26th, 2023
wendy frost
ace
Wonderful capture, reflection and details of one small flower.
February 26th, 2023
