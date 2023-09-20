Sign up
Kept its' Promise........
Today is our 54th Wedding Anniversary,What a perfect start to our Special Day. I was so pleased to see it still standing after the heavy rain and winds through the night and this morning.
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
Elisa Smith
ace
Congratulations on your anniversary. Beautiful sunflower. I would have been worried with heavy rain as well.
September 20th, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
Happy anniversary! 54 years, so special!
September 20th, 2023
