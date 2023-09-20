Previous
Kept its' Promise........ by ziggy77
Photo 2573

Kept its' Promise........

Today is our 54th Wedding Anniversary,What a perfect start to our Special Day. I was so pleased to see it still standing after the heavy rain and winds through the night and this morning.
20th September 2023 20th Sep 23

~*~ Jo ~*~

@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Elisa Smith ace
Congratulations on your anniversary. Beautiful sunflower. I would have been worried with heavy rain as well.
September 20th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
Happy anniversary! 54 years, so special!
September 20th, 2023  
