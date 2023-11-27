Previous
Window conservatory.... by ziggy77
Photo 2639

Window conservatory....

A test shot into the conservatory (to check my battery charger was charging properly). Sort of liked window reflections and blur. Put through 'impressions' filter.

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.

27th November 2023 27th Nov 23

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
723% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Harry J Benson ace
Nice unearthly feel to this photo
November 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise