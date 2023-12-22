Sign up
Photo 2662
Bubbles a plenty........
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
22nd December 2023
22nd Dec 23
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4475
photos
283
followers
167
following
729% complete
View this month »
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Delightful _ fav
December 22nd, 2023
Mags
ace
So pretty! I love the springtime like colors.
December 22nd, 2023
