Leaves frozen....... by ziggy77
Leaves frozen.......

No time for taking photos today so another shot I took a few days ago. Quite busy (for me at the moment and still having to pace myself), therefore jobs taking twice as long. Although going in the right direction and stamina returning.
Judith Johnson
Beautifully captured
February 5th, 2024  
KWind
That's pretty! Great capture!
February 5th, 2024  
