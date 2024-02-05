Sign up
Previous
Photo 2687
Leaves frozen.......
No time for taking photos today so another shot I took a few days ago. Quite busy (for me at the moment and still having to pace myself), therefore jobs taking twice as long. Although going in the right direction and stamina returning.
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
2
1
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4506
photos
281
followers
168
following
736% complete
2680
2681
2682
2683
2684
2685
2686
2687
2683
2684
2685
1138
2686
1139
1140
2687
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
2nd February 2024 12:10pm
Privacy
Public
sooc
,
frozen-leaves
Judith Johnson
ace
Beautifully captured
February 5th, 2024
KWind
ace
That's pretty! Great capture!
February 5th, 2024
