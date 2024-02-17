Sign up
Previous
Photo 2693
Gerbera.........
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
4
1
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4514
photos
281
followers
170
following
737% complete
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
17th February 2024 2:44pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flower
,
gerbera
Steve Chappell
ace
Cool shot and edit
February 17th, 2024
Babs
ace
Beautiful
February 17th, 2024
Cordiander
Very nice!
February 17th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a pretty effect.
February 17th, 2024
