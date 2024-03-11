Sign up
Photo 2713
Deminishing dwarf Tulips.......
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
11th March 2024
11th Mar 24
4
3
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4530
photos
283
followers
171
following
2706
2707
2708
2709
2710
2711
2712
2713
Views
17
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
11th March 2024 5:00pm
garden
,
sooc
,
dwarf-tulips
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Still pretty in their demise - fav
March 11th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful selective focus and dof.
March 11th, 2024
Olwynne
Beautiful
March 11th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Love the focus and the light.
March 11th, 2024
