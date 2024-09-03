Previous
Same flowers different pov~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 2847

Same flowers different pov~~~~

Still very busy in garden therefore another of the african daisies, portrait different pov.
3rd September 2024 3rd Sep 24

~*~ Jo ~*~

@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
LTaylor ace
lovely
September 3rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a magical image - I expect to see a few fairies ! fav
September 3rd, 2024  
