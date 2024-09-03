Sign up
Previous
Photo 2847
Same flowers different pov~~~~
Still very busy in garden therefore another of the african daisies, portrait different pov.
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
2nd September 2024 1:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sooc
LTaylor
ace
lovely
September 3rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a magical image - I expect to see a few fairies ! fav
September 3rd, 2024
