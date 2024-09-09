Sign up
Photo 2853
Pink Daisy~~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4709
photos
289
followers
182
following
781% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
9th September 2024 3:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pink
,
african-daisy
Diana
ace
Lovely low key.
September 9th, 2024
Liz Gooster
ace
Delightful. Admirably restrained and minimalist.
September 9th, 2024
