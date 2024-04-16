Sign up
Tell me a Story by MC Snow (2023)
ICM Challenge. Sculpture presented at the exhibition for the Contemporary Native Art Biennial at the McCord Stewart Museum, Montreal, Canada, April 2024.
MC Snow is a multidisciplinary Kanien’kehà:ka artist living in Kahnawá:ke, Quebec, Canada.
For more of this sculpture and his work, go to:
https://www.musee-mccord-stewart.ca/en/exhibitions/presence-of-the-past-mc-snow/
