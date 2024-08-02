Previous
Oh babe, I hate to go by zilli
189 / 365

Oh babe, I hate to go

August theme: line from song Leaving on a jet plane,
1. by John Denver https://youtu.be/k9sf7C7D3nk?feature=shared
2. by Peter, Paul and Mary, https://youtu.be/zVQAhhlq798?feature=shared

I'm leaving on a jet plane
Don't know when I'll be back again
Oh babe, I hate to go

Mural in Montreal airport. More here: https://www.admtl.com/en/adm/communities/social-responsibilty/art-program
2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

Zilli

Zilli
Life is like a camera. Focus on what’s important. Capture the good times. Develop from the negatives. And if things don’t work out, take another...
Diana ace
Lovely capture of this wonderful mural, a great song title too.
August 5th, 2024  
