Oh babe, I hate to go

August theme: line from song Leaving on a jet plane,1. by John Denver https://youtu.be/k9sf7C7D3nk?feature=shared 2. by Peter, Paul and Mary, https://youtu.be/zVQAhhlq798?feature=shared I'm leaving on a jet planeDon't know when I'll be back againOh babe, I hate to goMural in Montreal airport. More here: https://www.admtl.com/en/adm/communities/social-responsibilty/art-program