189 / 365
Oh babe, I hate to go
August theme: line from song Leaving on a jet plane,
1. by John Denver
https://youtu.be/k9sf7C7D3nk?feature=shared
2. by Peter, Paul and Mary,
https://youtu.be/zVQAhhlq798?feature=shared
I'm leaving on a jet plane
Don't know when I'll be back again
Oh babe, I hate to go
Mural in Montreal airport. More here:
https://www.admtl.com/en/adm/communities/social-responsibilty/art-program
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
Zilli
ace
@zilli
Life is like a camera. Focus on what’s important. Capture the good times. Develop from the negatives. And if things don’t work out, take another...
Tags
zilli-for2024
,
theme-august2024
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this wonderful mural, a great song title too.
August 5th, 2024
