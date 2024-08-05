Previous
The Earth is yours by zilli
The Earth is yours

Joni Mitchell, New York magazine, 2020. Photographer: Norman Jean Roy

Photo I took at the photography exhibition, Portraits and Fashion: Quebec photographers beyond borders. More here: https://www.musee-mccord-stewart.ca/en/exhibitions/portraits-and-fashion/

August theme: line from the song ‘If’ by Joni Mitchell. ( https://youtu.be/i1Xwo4V6AcY?feature=shared)

If you can fill a journey
Of a minute
With sixty seconds of wonder and delight
Then the Earth is yours

More about Joni Mitchell here: https://www.jonimitchell.com/
