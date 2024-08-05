Sign up
The Earth is yours
Joni Mitchell, New York magazine, 2020. Photographer: Norman Jean Roy
Photo I took at the photography exhibition, Portraits and Fashion: Quebec photographers beyond borders. More here:
https://www.musee-mccord-stewart.ca/en/exhibitions/portraits-and-fashion/
August theme: line from the song ‘If’ by Joni Mitchell. (
https://youtu.be/i1Xwo4V6AcY?feature=shared)
If you can fill a journey
Of a minute
With sixty seconds of wonder and delight
Then the Earth is yours
More about Joni Mitchell here:
https://www.jonimitchell.com/
5th August 2024
5th Aug 24
Zilli~
ace
@zilli
Life is like a camera. Focus on what’s important. Capture the good times. Develop from the negatives. And if things don’t work out, take another...
356
photos
42
followers
33
following
52% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
2
Album
Green Sandbox
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
4th August 2024 11:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
zilli-for2024
,
theme-august2024
