One day like this a year will see me right by zilli
199 / 365

One day like this a year will see me right

Pride parade. August theme: line from the song “One day like this” by Elbow
https://youtu.be/sQQFjfbWF6M?feature=shared

Throw those curtains wide
One day like this a year will see me right
Throw those curtains wide
12th August 2024 12th Aug 24

Zilli~

@zilli
Life is like a camera. Focus on what’s important. Capture the good times. Develop from the negatives. And if things don’t work out, take another...
Phil Howcroft ace
Pride always creates great photo opportunities Zilli .... The song was our daughter Kirsty and Matt's wedding song
August 11th, 2024  
