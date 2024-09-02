Previous
The First Shōgun - 2 by zilli
The First Shōgun - 2

Promptography with Adobe Firefly. Prompts for the challenge: fall landscape, water element, animal and own prompts.

Tokugawa Ieyasu, the first shōgun: “ Life is unto a long journey with a heavy burden. Let thy step be slow and steady, that thou stumble not. Persuade thyself that imperfection and inconvenience are the lot of natural mortals, and there will no room for discontent, nor for despair…. Forbearance is the root of all quietness and assurance forever…. Find fault with thyself rather than with others.”

“The strong manly ones are those who understand the meaning of the word patience. Patience means restraining one’s inclinations. There are seven emotions: joy, anger, anxiety, adoration, grief, fear and hate, and if a man doesn’t give way to these, he can be called patient. I am not as strong as I might be, but I have long known and practiced patience. And if my descendants wish to be as I am, they must study patience.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tokugawa_Ieyasu
