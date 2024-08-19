Previous
I was seein’ an old violin by zilli
100 / 365

I was seein’ an old violin

August theme: line from the song Old violin by Johnny paycheck, country songwriter and singer
https://youtu.be/sNkIL-kriuU?si=TkX3VLjGVX1WSPLL

And there I was seein'
An old violin
Soon to be put away
And never played again
19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

Zilli~

Diana ace
Such a beautiful capture and scene.
August 19th, 2024  
