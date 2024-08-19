Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
100 / 365
I was seein’ an old violin
August theme: line from the song Old violin by Johnny paycheck, country songwriter and singer
https://youtu.be/sNkIL-kriuU?si=TkX3VLjGVX1WSPLL
And there I was seein'
An old violin
Soon to be put away
And never played again
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Zilli~
ace
@zilli
Life is like a camera. Focus on what’s important. Capture the good times. Develop from the negatives. And if things don’t work out, take another...
389
photos
42
followers
29
following
27% complete
View this month »
93
94
95
97
98
99
100
101
Latest from all albums
203
204
98
205
99
100
206
101
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
August - Monochrome
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
17th August 2024 6:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
zilli-for2024
,
theme-august2024
,
street-art-17
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful capture and scene.
August 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close