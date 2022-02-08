Previous
Petals by 2022julieg
40 / 365

Petals

Still mixing the old and the new flowers. Flower petals are so interesting and unique.
8th February 2022 8th Feb 22

Julie

@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
Photo Details

