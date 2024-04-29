Previous
Dr’s Orders by 2022julieg
Photo 850

Dr’s Orders

When it’s been hard for me to eat, the doc says to maximize the calories I do eat. The ice cream is dr. approved!
29th April 2024 29th Apr 24

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
232% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise