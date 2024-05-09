Sign up
Photo 860
Nope
Nope, not ready to go inside. I’ll just lay here in the cool grass and watch the neighbors!
9th May 2024
9th May 24
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
9th May 2024 5:38pm
Tags
pebblethepup
