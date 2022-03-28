Previous
Red by 2022julieg
Red

This rose was a tight bud when purchased. I was pleased to see it open up yesterday, and pleased to see it was still beautiful to shoot today.
Julie

@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again!
