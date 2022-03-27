Previous
Mini Rose by 2022julieg
87 / 365

Mini Rose

These colors seem so much like spring to me. I’m excited for my rosebushes to start blooming!
27th March 2022 27th Mar 22

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
