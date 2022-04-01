Previous
Favorite Window by 2022julieg
Favorite Window

This is my favorite window in our house. In the mornings, I can sit and watch the sky turn beautiful soft colors as the sun rises. Image taken this morning as I drank my morning coffee.
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
MamaBec ace
It’s the simple joys - those who do not grasp the joy of the simple things will miss out on the joys of every moment of this temporary life on earth.
April 2nd, 2022  
