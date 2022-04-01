Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
92 / 365
Favorite Window
This is my favorite window in our house. In the mornings, I can sit and watch the sky turn beautiful soft colors as the sun rises. Image taken this morning as I drank my morning coffee.
1st April 2022
1st Apr 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
92
photos
19
followers
21
following
25% complete
View this month »
85
86
87
88
89
90
91
92
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
1st April 2022 7:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
MamaBec
ace
It’s the simple joys - those who do not grasp the joy of the simple things will miss out on the joys of every moment of this temporary life on earth.
April 2nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close