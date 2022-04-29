Previous
Sunlit Tree by 2022julieg
120 / 365

Sunlit Tree

We are in a tornado watch this evening. The stormy sky makes a great backdrop when the sun hits our tree. Hopefully, we will avoid the bad weather tonight!
29th April 2022 29th Apr 22

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
kali ace
heres hoping no tornadoes touch down!
April 30th, 2022  
