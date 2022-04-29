Sign up
120 / 365
Sunlit Tree
We are in a tornado watch this evening. The stormy sky makes a great backdrop when the sun hits our tree. Hopefully, we will avoid the bad weather tonight!
29th April 2022
29th Apr 22
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
Tags
tree
kali
ace
heres hoping no tornadoes touch down!
April 30th, 2022
