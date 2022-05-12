Sign up
133 / 365
A Favorite Site
Today I was able to walk Pebble Beach while my husband played it. This is one of my favorite views.
12th May 2022
12th May 22
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
133
photos
20
followers
21
following
126
127
128
129
130
131
132
133
Boxplayer
ace
I can feel the fresh air.
May 13th, 2022
MamaBec
ace
Spectacular! Soak it up.
May 13th, 2022
