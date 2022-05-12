Previous
A Favorite Site by 2022julieg
A Favorite Site

Today I was able to walk Pebble Beach while my husband played it. This is one of my favorite views.
Julie

@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
Boxplayer ace
I can feel the fresh air.
May 13th, 2022  
MamaBec ace
Spectacular! Soak it up.
May 13th, 2022  
