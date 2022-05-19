Previous
Next
Last Minute Photo by 2022julieg
140 / 365

Last Minute Photo

When you realize you haven’t taken a photo for the day and decide to take one of whatever catches your attention in the room…I do love this plant!
19th May 2022 19th May 22

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
38% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise