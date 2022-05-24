Previous
Double Scoop Cranberry Coneflower by 2022julieg
145 / 365

Double Scoop Cranberry Coneflower

I bought three new coneflowers for my garden. Here is the first. So pretty.
24th May 2022 24th May 22

Julie

@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
Photo Details

