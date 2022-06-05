Sign up
Happy
I am so pleased with my coneflowers! When I planted them a few weeks ago they each had one bloom. The plants seem to be thriving in this location and blooming like crazy!
5th June 2022
5th Jun 22
Julie
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
Tags
garden2022
